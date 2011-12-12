U.S. tower company American Tower Corp (AMT.N) said it will acquire up to 2,500 telecommunication towers from Spain-based Telefónica's (TEF.MC) Mexican unit for roughly $500 million.

"This acquisition nearly doubles our portfolio in Mexico and provides us with a highly desirable network of sites in this key market," American Tower Chief Executive James Taiclet said in a statement.

The company said it is expecting strong growth from these towers as its customers in Mexico deploy new spectrum and next generation wireless technologies.

American Tower expects to buy a substantial majority of the towers from Pegaso PCS during the fourth quarter of 2011.

(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Esha Dey)