U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton dances with members of her delegation in the Cafe Havana salsa bar, during a break from the Americas Summit in Cartagena April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Raul Palacios-Colprensa

CARTAGENA, Colombia U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Sunday went dancing after midnight at Cafe Havana, a Cartagena bar known for its Cuban music, after a day of diplomacy at the Summit of the Americas.

Accompanied by security agents, Clinton had a drink at the salsa bar and then danced with a posse of her female aides, relaxing after a day at the side of U.S. President Barack Obama at the roughly 30-nation summit, which excluded Cuba.

"She looked like she was having a great time," said a person who saw Clinton at the bar and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Pictures of the outing, which began late because Clinton was at an official dinner until past midnight, emerged on the Internet, including one that showed her dancing beneath a sign that read "Havana."

A U.S. State Department official, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed Clinton went dancing at the bar. Asked if she had fun, the official replied: "A lot."

The bar is about as close as Clinton is likely to come to Cuba, which remains under a U.S. trade embargo more than 50 years after Fidel Castro seized power on the Caribbean island and ushered in an era of communist rule.

