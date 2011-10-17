AmeriGas Partners L.P. will acquire the propane operations of Energy Transfer Partners L.P. for $2.8 billion to expand its operations.

The deal, which is expected to close in late 2011 or early 2012, comprises $1.5 billion in cash and about $1.3 billion in AmeriGas units.

The acquisition will add over one million retail propane customers and over 500 million gallons to AmeriGas' nationwide propane distribution operations.

AmeriGas expects to declare a one-time distribution increase of 3 percent following the close of the deal.

Energy Transfer conducts its propane operations in 41 states through subsidiaries, including Heritage Operating L.P. and Titan Energy Partners L.P.

The retail marketer's operations extend over the western, upper mid-western, and eastern regions of the United States.

Propane, which can be used for heating purposes or as a key feedstock for the petrochemical industry, has benefited from a surge in oil-related liquids production from the Permian basin and the Eagle Ford shale in Texas.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC advised AmeriGas on the transaction while Shearman & Sterling LLP served as the legal adviser. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)