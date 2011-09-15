Health insurer Amerigroup Corp AGP.N raised the expected range of its full-year health benefits ratio, a measure of medical expenses expressed as a percentage of premium revenue, sending its shares down almost 10 percent after the bell.

The company revised its 2011 health benefits ratio range to 83.9-84.9 percent from its previous outlook of 83.1-84.1 percent, reflecting its expectations of higher medical cost trends.

Amerigroup also revised its 2011 parameter for the selling, general and administrative ratio range to 7.9 percent plus or minus 20 basis points from 7.8 percent plus or minus 20 basis points, citing the impact of start-up costs related to its expansion in Texas.

The company lowered the expected diluted share count range for the year to 50-51 million from its previous range of 53-54 million.

Shares of the company were down 10 percent at $39.9 in after market trade. They had closed at $44.37 on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore)