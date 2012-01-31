H&M January sales rise 8 percent, just below initial estimate
STOCKHOLM Swedish budget fashion retailer H&M reported an 8 percent increase in sales in January, the figure falling slightly short of a preliminary reading.
Asset manager Affiliated Managers Group Inc's (AMG.N) quarterly profit beat Wall Street estimates on higher net client cash inflows.
The Boston company on Tuesday reported net income of $40.3 million, or 77 cents per share, down from $62.0 million, or $1.18 per share, a year earlier.
On the economic basis used by some analysts, excluding special items, AMG earned $1.76 per share, compared with $2.02 a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.73 per share on that basis.
The asset manager said net inflows totaled $4.1 billion in the fourth quarter. The aggregate assets under management at its affiliated investment management firms were about $327 billion as at December 31.
Shares of the company closed at $100.56 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
U.S. agricultural trader Bunge Ltd reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher sugar and ethanol prices and improved edible oil margins in Brazil, and forecast stronger earnings growth in 2017.
Canada's Shopify Inc forecast better-than-expected 2017 revenue due to higher demand for its ecommerce software, which is used to set up and manage online stores.