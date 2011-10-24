Oct 24, Amgen Inc (AMGN.O) reported better-than-expected third quarter profit on Monday, helped by a lower tax rate and strong sales of its white blood cell boosters, and the company raised its full-year earnings and revenue forecast.

But sales of Amgen's older red blood cell booster, Epogen, which have been hit by new dose utilization and reimbursement restrictions, came in short of Wall Street estimates and the company's shares fell slightly after hours.

The world's largest biotechnology company now expects 2011 adjusted earnings of $5.15 to $5.30 per share and revenue of $15.4 billion to $15.6 billion. Its previous forecast called for earnings at the upper end of a $5.00 to $5.20 range and revenue toward the upper end of $15.1 billion to $15.5 billion.

Excluding items such as a $780 million charge to settle a probe into sales and marketing practices, Amgen had adjusted earnings of $1.40 per share, exceeding analysts' average expectations by 11 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Amgen said if settlement discussions are successful the $780 million would resolve Federal probes and related state Medicaid claims, as well as other litigation. It expects a resolution in the next three or four months.

"Amgen handily beat third quarter EPS estimates, but much of the beat was driven by lower share count and a much lower than expected tax rate," ISI Group analyst Mark Schoenebaum said in a research note.

The adjusted tax rate for the quarter was 10.9 percent compared with 19.1 percent a year ago. The rate was lowered by foreign tax credits.

Amgen posted a net profit of $454 billion, or 50 cents per share, compared with a profit of $1.24 billion, or $1.28 per share, a year ago. The charge reduced net earnings by 77 cents per share.

The company, which last week said it was cutting 380 jobs in research and development, also said the board authorized an increase in its share buyback program to $10 billion. The company recently initiated a dividend as it seeks to increase returns to shareholders.

Research chief Roger Perlmutter told analysts on a conference call that most of the job cuts came from researchers working on early stage programs. He said the company wanted to focus on programs most likely to have near term financial impact while reining in costs.

Despite the cuts, Chief Executive Kevin Sharer said: "We remain very committed to heavy investment in R&D."

Perlmutter singled out Amgen's experimental cancer drug rilotumumab, or AMG-102, which he said appeared to improve survival in patients with gastric cancer.

"We will be reviewing those findings carefully," he said.

Amgen said revenue for the quarter rose 3 percent to $3.94 billion, topping Wall Street estimates of $3.87 billion.

But sales of several of its medicines were shy of analysts' expectations.

Sales of Enbrel for rheumatoid arthritis and the skin condition psoriasis rose 1 percent to $925 million due to a price increase. But analysts had been looking for sales of about $933 million.

Xgeva, Amgen's new drug to prevent fractures in cancer that has spread to the bones, saw sales increase to $100 million from $73 million in the prior quarter. But that was short of expectations of about $101 million to $108 million for the drug considered to be Amgen's most important future growth driver.

The company expects to hear in April whether U.S. regulators will approve Xgeva for preventing the spread of cancer to the bone, which could significantly boost sales.

The related osteoporosis drug Prolia, which has had a relatively slow launch, had sales of $51 million for the quarter, up from $44 million in the second quarter, but below Wall Street estimates for about $57 million.

The white blood cell boosters Neupogen and Neulasta provided a bright spot for the quarter. Combined worldwide sales were up 6 percent to $1.34 billion, surpassing Wall Street estimates of about $1.28 billion.

"Xgeva was solid and Neupogen/Neulasta was a little bit better than expected," said Cowen and Co analyst Eric Schmidt.

"Those accounted for about $50 million of upside versus expectations," said Schmidt, adding that share buybacks also contributed to the better-than-expected earnings.

Sales of Epogen fell 27 percent to $476 million, well below Wall Street's diminished expectations of about $509 million.

Its once top selling Aranesp red blood cell booster saw sales decline 4 percent to $600 million.

Amgen shares declined 20 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $58.75 in extended trading.

(Reporting by Bill Berkrot and Deena Beasley; editing by Andre Grenon)