Amgen Inc (AMGN.O) expects to buy back around 83.3 million shares for $60 per share, the high end of the range offered by the company.

Shares of Amgen, which closed its tender offer on Wednesday, were up 0.7 percent at $58.78.

A month ago, Amgen offered to buy back $5 billion of its shares, or about 9.5 percent of outstanding stock, in a modified Dutch auction which allowed shareholders to choose a sales price between $54 and $60 a share.

The biotechnology company said more than 98 million shares were tendered during the offer, which accounted for half of its existing $10 billion buyback program.

(Reporting by Deena Beasley; Editing by Derek Caney)