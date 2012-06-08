'Fasting-mimicking' diet said to reduce risk factors for aging
(Reuters Health) – Following a diet that mimics fasting may reduce risk factors for disease in generally healthy people, according to a small study.
Amgen Inc said on Friday a late-stage trial of its drug Sensipar failed to reduce the risk of death and cardiovascular problems in patients with a complication of kidney disease.
The goal of the study was to show a reduction in the risk of death, heart attack, unstable angina or heart failure in patients with chronic kidney disease who were receiving dialysis.
Although patients taking Sensipar experienced fewer events, the results were not statistically significant and the trial did not meet its goal, Amgen said in a statement.
Sensipar is approved to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism, a condition in which the body produces too much parathyroid hormone, a natural substance needed to control the amount of calcium in the blood. It can be a consequence of kidney failure.
Sensipar has been shown to lower calcium levels in the blood of patients who are on long-term dialysis for kidney disease. Amgen hoped to show it reduced death and heart risks.
Amgen's shares fell 22 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $68.88 in early trading on Nasdaq.
(Reporting By Toni Clarke; editing by M.D. Golan)
(Reuters Health) – Following a diet that mimics fasting may reduce risk factors for disease in generally healthy people, according to a small study.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has closed down its highest security biosafety laboratories after discovering that hoses that supply air to scientists wearing special protective suits were never approved for that use, the agency said on Friday.
(Reuters Health) - Improving cardiovascular fitness over time may prolong life, suggests a new study.