Amgen Inc said on Friday a late-stage trial of its drug Sensipar failed to reduce the risk of death and cardiovascular problems in patients with a complication of kidney disease.

The goal of the study was to show a reduction in the risk of death, heart attack, unstable angina or heart failure in patients with chronic kidney disease who were receiving dialysis.

Although patients taking Sensipar experienced fewer events, the results were not statistically significant and the trial did not meet its goal, Amgen said in a statement.

Sensipar is approved to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism, a condition in which the body produces too much parathyroid hormone, a natural substance needed to control the amount of calcium in the blood. It can be a consequence of kidney failure.

Sensipar has been shown to lower calcium levels in the blood of patients who are on long-term dialysis for kidney disease. Amgen hoped to show it reduced death and heart risks.

Amgen's shares fell 22 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $68.88 in early trading on Nasdaq.

