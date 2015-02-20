NEW YORK Amira Nature Foods Ltd's options have been unusually active since a short-seller published a report casting doubts on the company's financials, and bearish bets on the stock have surged ahead of Amira’s quarterly results due on Monday.

The company, which gets most of its revenue from the sale of basmati rice, suffered its biggest one-day drop in share price on Feb. 9 after a short-selling firm, Prescience Point Research, said the company had fabricated its financial statements.

In response, Amira said in a statement on Feb. 10 that Prescience's report was false and contains "fictional content." It said it would pursue the matter legally.

Still, the company's shares have shed nearly a third of their value since the start of trading on Feb. 9. On Friday, shares were flat at $8.91 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Moody's said on Thursday it may downgrade Amira's high-yield rating after the company postponed a bond deal that would have helped shore up liquidity.

Traders in the options market have been loading up on puts, typically used to place bearish bets on a stock. The open interest in Amira's puts has risen to more than 17,500 contracts, up 50 percent over the last 10 days.

For each open Amira call contract, there are 2.4 contracts open on the puts side, according to Trade Alert data.

The recent surge in put activity could be a result of traders speculating on a further decline in the company's share price or reflect current shareholders picking up protective puts.

"Either way, it means that more people than usual think that the stock is going to go down," said David Hait, president of OptionMetrics in New York.

There is significant short interest in the stock. About 18 percent of the outstanding shares are sold short, as of Jan. 30, according to Thomson Reuters data.

As of Thursday, the volume of Amira shares on loan - a proxy for short interest - stood at around 90 percent of supply, David Lewis, senior vice president of SunGard’s Astec Analytics, said.

Borrowing demand for the stock and tight supply makes Amira a very expensive stock to borrow, Lewis said.

