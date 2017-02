JOHANNESBURG Shares in Anglo American Platinum (AMSJ.J) fell in opening trade on Thursday after the world's top producer of the precious metal said its interim earnings would drop as much as 78 percent due to lower sales and prices.

At 3.05 a.m. EDT the shares of the Anglo American (AAL.L) unit were over 5 percent lower at 407.00 rand.

