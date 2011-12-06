A worker walks underneath an American Airlines airplane at Miami International airport in Miami, Florida November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

AMR Corp AMR.N, the bankrupt parent of American Airlines, named Beverly Goulet, the carrier's treasurer, as the chief restructuring officer to oversee the Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The airline, which filed for bankruptcy last week, also named James Ream as named senior vice president of operations in addition to his current role overseeing maintenance and engineering.

Robert Reding, executive vice president of operations, will retire December 31, the airline said.

Maya Leibman, president of American's AAdvantage loyalty program, was promoted to senior vice president and chief information officer, replacing Monte Ford, who will resign December 31.

Denise Lynn, currently vice president of flight service, will move to the role of vice president of employee relations, replacing Mark Burdette, who will retire December 31, the airline said.

Last week, AMR announced the retirement of former chief executive Gerard Arpey. Arpey was replaced by Tom Horton.

AMR shares were up 34 cents at 76 cents in midday trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

