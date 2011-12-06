France's Renault stake blocks deeper Nissan deal: CEO
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
AMR Corp AMR.N, the bankrupt parent of American Airlines, named Beverly Goulet, the carrier's treasurer, as the chief restructuring officer to oversee the Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
The airline, which filed for bankruptcy last week, also named James Ream as named senior vice president of operations in addition to his current role overseeing maintenance and engineering.
Robert Reding, executive vice president of operations, will retire December 31, the airline said.
Maya Leibman, president of American's AAdvantage loyalty program, was promoted to senior vice president and chief information officer, replacing Monte Ford, who will resign December 31.
Denise Lynn, currently vice president of flight service, will move to the role of vice president of employee relations, replacing Mark Burdette, who will retire December 31, the airline said.
Last week, AMR announced the retirement of former chief executive Gerard Arpey. Arpey was replaced by Tom Horton.
AMR shares were up 34 cents at 76 cents in midday trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Kyle Peterson)
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
SAO PAULO Brazil's busiest week for initial public offerings in nearly four years ended on Friday with mixed results for issuers, faced with wariness among foreign investors toward Latin America's largest equity market amid fallout from political turmoil.