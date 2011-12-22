AMR Corp AMR.N, the parent of American Airlines, was cleared by a U.S. bankruptcy judge on Thursday to buy 32 Boeing Co (BA.N) planes that it had been scheduled to receive through the end of next year.

At a hearing in New York, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Sean Lane confirmed the carrier's continued ability to purchase and finance the planes, a company spokesman said.

American Airlines, the third-biggest U.S. airline, sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in late November, citing a need to cut costs so that it could better compete with rivals.

The carrier this summer split an order for 460 single-aisle jets between Boeing and Airbus EAD.PA. Delivery of those planes was scheduled to start in 2013.

American has more than 900 planes in its fleet, including regional and feeder aircraft.

(Reporting By Karen Jacobs; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)