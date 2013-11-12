US Airways Group Inc and American Airlines said on Tuesday they agreed to give up dozens of airport slots to settle a lawsuit brought by the Department of Justice that sought to block the airlines from merging to create the world's largest carrier, to be called American Airlines.
Divestitures are due 90 to 180 days after the merger is completed, unless the U.S. allows time extensions.
The following are details of the settlement:
Washington Reagan National Airport (DCA):
Divest 52 slot pairs, plus gates, including 16 to JetBlue Airways Corp in exchange for slots at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport.
New York LaGuardia Airport (LGA):
Divest 17 slot pairs, plus gates, including five to Southwest Airlines Co and 12 to either Southwest or others.
Other key airports:
Divest gates and associated facilities at five "key" airports:
- Boston Logan International Airport (BOS)
- Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD)
- Dallas Love Field (DAL)
- Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)
- Miami International Airport (MIA)
Smaller cities:
American Airlines would maintain daily service, except holidays, to specified cities in six states for a minimum of five years following the completion of the merger. Those include:
Arizona:
FLAGSTAFF
PHOENIX
TUCSON INTERNATIONAL
YUMA
Florida:
DAYTONA BEACH
KEY WEST
FT. LAUDERDALE INTERNATIONAL
GAINESVILLE
JACKSONVILLE INTERNATIONAL
ORLANDO INTERNATIONAL
MELBOURNE KENNEDY
WEST PALM BEACH INTERNATIONAL
PENSACOLA REGIONAL
FORT MYERS REGIONAL
SARASOTA/BRADENTON
TALLAHASSEE MUNICIPAL
TAMPA INTERNATIONAL
VALPARAISO/FT WALTON BEACH
Michigan:
KALAMAZOO/BATTLE CREEK
DETROIT WAYNE COUNTY
FLINT BISHOP
GRAND RAPIDS KENT CITY
MARQUETTE
TRAVERSE CITY
Pennsylvania:
ALLENTOWN BETHLEHEM
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON
ERIE INTERNATIONAL
WILLIAMSPORT
HARRISBURG INTERNATIONAL
PHILADELPHIA PA/WILM'TON INTERNATIONAL
PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL
STATE COLLEGE
Tennessee:
NASHVILLE METRO
CHATTANOOGA LOVELL
MEMPHIS INTERNATIONAL
TRI-CITY AIRPORT MUNICIPAL
KNOXVILLE TYSON
Virginia:
CHARLOTTESVILLE ALBEMARLE
WASHINGTON DULLES
LYNCHBURG
NORFOLK INTERNATIONAL
HAMPTON INTERNATIONAL
RICHMOND/WMBG INTERNATIONAL
ROANOKE MUNICIPAL
Sources: Court documents
