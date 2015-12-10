ZURICH Swiss-listed Austrian technology group AMS said it was surprised by a newspaper report that it had run into problems with key contracts to supply Apple, which knocked its shares down by a fifth on Thursday.

The company said it was "surprised by comments today in the online edition of Finanz & Wirtschaft (Switzerland) which include allegations regarding AMS' business.

"AMS cannot follow the statements made in the press article and does not know where these allegations may have originated from. AMS has nothing to add to its stated guidance expectations or the stated expectation of continued growth for AMS in the future," it said.

