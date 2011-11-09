American Superconductor Corp (AMSC), a power systems maker, said it was looking to recover more than $1.2 billion from Chinese wind turbine maker Sinovel Wind Group, its main customer, for breach of contract and damages.

AMSC shares, which had opened 5 percent lower on Wednesday after the company forecast a weak third quarter, made a swift turnaround -- and last traded up nearly 12 percent -- after CEO Daniel McGahn gave details of the damages sought during a conference call with analysts.

McGahn said AMSC was looking to recover the amount for contracted shipments and damages through multiple lawsuits filed in various jurisdictions in China.

AMSC, which makes the core electrical systems used in wind turbines, launched legal action against Sinovel in September for stealing intellectual property, ending a long relationship that had brought in three-quarters of AMSC's revenue.

"We believe the strength of our cases is undeniable ... We have confidence the Chinese courts and arbitrators will consider all these facts, and we will achieve a favorable outcome," McGahn said.

AMSC's relations with Sinovel soured early this year after the Chinese firm refused to accept shipments from the U.S. company, citing high inventory levels. In April, AMSC said Sinovel refused to pay for some shipments.

AMSC is now betting on a more diversified customer base focused on wind and power grid markets as it looks to recharge its growth.

AMSC shares have slumped 86 percent so far this year, slashing its market value by almost $1.3 billion -- close to the amount it is looking to recover.

SEES Q3 LOSS, Q4 NOT AS BAD

AMSC swung to a second-quarter loss, but not quite as steep as analysts had predicted, and forecast a bigger-than-expected loss for the current third quarter.

The company, founded by Greg Yurek in 1987 with three fellow Massachusetts Institute of Technology professors, said losses would be "significantly" reduced in the fourth quarter.

In the second quarter, AMSC's diversified mix of bookings drove its backlog by over 30 percent sequentially, positioning it for a stronger second half for both revenue and earnings, said McGahn, who replaced Yurek as chief executive this year.

For the current quarter, AMSC forecast an adjusted loss of 47 cents a share, compared with analysts' expectations for a loss of 35 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

AMSC shares last traded up 11.8 percent at $4.55 on Nasdaq. They earlier touched a near 2-week high of $4.75. (Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel and Editing by Ian Geoghegan)

