Shares of Amylin Pharmaceuticals Inc AMLN.O climbed more than 15 percent in heavy trading on Thursday, a day after the U.S. health regulator approved wider use of its diabetes drug Byetta.

On Wednesday, Amylin also posted a narrower-than-expected third-quarter loss on strong sales of the type 2 diabetes drug.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Byetta for wider use in combination with Sanofi-Aventis' (SASY.PA) Lantus, as an add-on therapy to insulin glargine.

"The company has been increasingly vocal that Byetta could find a sustainable niche in the market here, even after Bydureon is introduced, and we agree it's something to watch," Baird Capital said in a research note.

Bydureon, a once-weekly version of Byetta, is an injectable prescription medicine that may improve blood sugar control in adults with type 2 diabetes.

Amylin, which is valued at $1.49 billion, is trying to get FDA approval for Bydureon, after being rejected two times. The agency has set January 28 as the review date for the drug.

However, MKM Partners said Novo Nordisk's (NOVOb.CO) Victoza, which is approved in Europe for type 2 diabetes treatment, is eating into Byetta's market share.

Novo expects Victoza to hit annual sales of $2.5 billion later this decade.

Amylin shares were up 7 percent at $10.93 in midday trading on Thursday. They touched a high of $11.80 earlier in the session, making the company one of the top gainers on Nasdaq.

