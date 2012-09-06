Pregnant Beyonce pulls out of Coachella music festival
LOS ANGELES Pregnant singer Beyonce on Thursday pulled out of performing at California's Coachella music festival in April, citing doctor's orders.
LOS ANGELES "Parks and Recreation" star Amy Poehler and her actor husband, Will Arnett, have split after nine years of marriage, celebrity magazine Us Weekly reported on Thursday.
Poehler's publicist confirmed to Reuters that the couple had decided to separate.
The pair, who often appeared together on screen, have been married for nine years and have two young sons.
"It's very amicable," an unnamed source told Us Weekly.
Poehler, 40, is the star of TV comedy "Parks and Recreation" and became a household name performing on "Saturday Night Live."
Arnett, 42, is a Toronto native known for his roles on TV series including "Arrested Development" and "Up All Night."
(Reporting By Nichola Groom, Editing by Jill Serjeant and Eric Walsh)
Comedian Arsenio Hall has dropped a lawsuit against Sinead O'Connor after the Irish singer apologized for claiming he had long provided the late pop star Prince with narcotics, his publicist said on Thursday.
LOS ANGELES Angelina Jolie said on Tuesday she hoped her family would be stronger after her divorce from Brad Pitt, but that the actress still thinks of him as a wonderful father.