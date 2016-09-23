LONDON The slower than expected syndication of a US$7.5bn senior acquisition loan, which is part of a US$11.6bn financing backing Analog Devices’(ADI.O) US$14.8bn acquisition of chipmaker Linear Technology (LLTC.O), shows that banks are finding it harder to make returns work on drawn acquisition term loans.

The unusually weak demand for an acquisition financing from an investment-grade company comes as the cost of lending rises for banks that have to hold more regulatory capital against loans.

“Analog is the first bridge loan for a high grade company to get a poor reception from the market for a long time,” a senior banker said.

The US$7.5bn syndicated financing consisted of a US$2.5bn three-year term loan, a US$2.5bn five-year term loan, a US$2.5bn 364-day bridge loan to capital markets issues and a US$1bn revolving credit. A US$4.1bn, 90-day senior unsecured bridge loan was not syndicated.

The deal, which was underwritten by JP Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse, was launched in early August.

The deadline was extended to September 19 after relationship banks came in at lower levels and a couple declined, bankers said. The loan has now closed and has been allocated, and Analog has its money.

BAML and JP Morgan declined to comment and Credit Suisse was not immediately available for comment.

Banks are usually keen to give acquisition bridge loans to top companies as they are often quickly repaid by bond or equity issues. Participation also ensures positions on more lucrative bond and equity issues that subsidize cheaper loans.

But banks are targeting higher returns on equity and are becoming more sophisticated at measuring profitability. This is making it harder for lenders to commit to funded term loans that do not hit return models and tie up capital that could be used more profitably elsewhere.

“The returns on three and five-year term loans on investment-grade bridge loans are horrible. Some banks are realizing that five-year term loans are dragging their returns back so badly that they can’t make unprofitable lending decisions. Maybe they’re waking up and smelling the coffee,” a second senior banker said.

RELATIONSHIP LENDING?

This is putting pressure on the concept of relationship lending that has underpinned the investment-grade syndicated loan market for decades.

Loans have been viewed as “loss leaders” for more lucrative ancillary business, but more banks are now turning down deals that do not pay on a standalone basis.

Analog’s three-year term loan was priced at 112.5bp and its five-year term loan at 125bp, which proved challenging even for relationship banks, a syndicate head said.

“It’s very hard to make those numbers work,” the second senior banker said.

The term loans are new money for Analog and the company also increased the size of its revolving credit facility to US$1bn from US$750m, which required existing lenders to increase their exposure or make new commitments.

The company’s position in the technology sector and Triple B credit rating were also considerations, bankers said. S&P lowered Analog’s rating to BBB from A– following the acquisition announcement, with a negative outlook, on July 26.

Analog announced the cash and stock acquisition in late July and said that it planned to fund the acquisition with US$7.3bn of new long-term debt, including term loans and bonds, and 58 million new shares of Analog common stock and the combined company’s balance sheet cash.

The acquisition is expected to close by mid 2017, subject to approvals. The combined business is valued at about US$30bn.

(Editing by Christopher Mangham and Matthew Davies)