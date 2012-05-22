Microchip maker Analog Devices Inc (ADI.O) reported quarterly earnings that narrowly beat market expectations but forecast a third-quarter profit largely below analysts' estimates.

The company expects a profit of 54 cents to 58 cents per share for the third quarter, compared with analysts' estimates of 58 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

It sees revenue growth of about 1 percent to 4 percent sequentially, implying third-quarter revenue of $681.8 million to $702.1 million.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $698.6 million.

The company's second-quarter net income fell to $162.9 million, or 53 cents per share, from $241.8 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 15 percent to $675 million.

Analysts had expected a profit of 51 cents per share, excluding items, on revenue of $665.7 million.

The company's shares fell 2 percent to $35.18 in extended trading. They closed at $35.80 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

