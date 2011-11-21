Microchip maker Analog Devices Inc ADI.N posted a quarterly profit that missed market expectations, hurt by a fall in revenue at its industrial and communications segments, and forecast a first quarter below Wall Street view.

For the current quarter, the company, which counts Ericsson (ERICb.ST), Nokia Siemens Networks NSN.UL and Motorola MOT.N among its customers, said it expects a profit of 44-51 cents a share. It expects revenue to be down 5-10 percent sequentially.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 59 cents a share, excluding items, on revenue of $704.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Fourth-quarter profit was $183.5 million, or 60 cents a share, compared with $225 million, or 73 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue fell 7 percent to $716.1 million.

Analysts forecast 63 cents a share in adjusted earnings on $726.9 million in revenue.

