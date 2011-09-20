Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
Analog chipmaker Advanced Analogic Technologies AATI.O on Tuesday denied Skyworks Solutions' (SWKS.O) charges that it breached a merger pact, and said the notice did not mention any specific facts as to the basis of the claim.
"The notice contained no facts supporting the claim, because no such facts exist. Analogic Tech remains committed to the completion of the transaction," the company said in a statement.
On Monday, Skyworks said it served a notice to Analogic Technologies, saying it can terminate the merger if Analogic Tech fails to address the breach of contract within 10 days.
Skyworks had earlier said it was facing issues with Analogic related to access to one of its senior executives and additional financial information.
In May, Skyworks agreed to buy Analogic Tech for $258.6 million in cash and stock to expand its portfolio of analog chips for battery chargers and LED drivers used in consumer electronics.
Shares of Analogic Technologies and Skyworks were trading flat at $3.93 and $21.66, on Nasdaq on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.