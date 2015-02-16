SEOUL China's Anbang Insurance Group agreed to buy a controlling stake in South Korean life insurer Tong Yang Life Insurance Co (082640.KS), Tong Yang's largest shareholder said on Tuesday, in the latest in a spate of acquisitions for Anbang.

South Korean private equity firm Vogo Investment, holder of a 57.5 percent interest in Tong Yang, confirmed the sale of its stake to Anbang in a statement, without disclosing the price.

Anbang, China's eight-largest life insurer, is expected to pay about $1 billion for the stake, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

Anbang has been eager to expand its global footprint, even in South Korea where foreign financial firms have had a tough time competing against local rivals due to a saturated market and inflexible labour rules.

Last year, Anbang struck a $1.95 billion deal to buy New York's Waldorf Astoria Hotel and agreed to buy the Belgian banking operations of Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd NV for 219 million euros. It also made a $2.7 billion bid for a controlling stake in South Korea's Woori Bank (000030.KS) - one that failed after no competing bid emerged as required by South Korean law.

On Monday, Anbang struck a deal to buy an insurance arm from Dutch state-owned SNS Reaal for $170 million.

