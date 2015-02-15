SEOUL China's Anbang Insurance Group agreed to buy a controlling stake in South Korean life insurer Tong Yang Life Insurance Co (082640.KS) for 1.1 trillion won ($1 billion), a South Korean newspaper reported on Monday.

Anbang has agreed to a stock purchase agreement to buy 57.5 percent in Tong Yang for 1.1 trillion won, or 17,750 won per share, Korea Economic Daily reported without citing specific sources.

It said Anbang and the seller, private equity firm Vogo, could announce the agreement as early as today citing an unnamed investor in Vogo.

($1 = 1,098.0700 won)

