A unit of Australia's largest pension fund is close to acquiring control of Angel Trains in a deal that would value the UK train leasing specialists at about $5 billion, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

Investment firm AMP Capital, which already owns 25 percent of Angel Trains, could announce the deal as soon as next week, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Bloomberg said other investors in Angel Trains included London-based Arcus Infrastructure Partners and pension investors. Arcus would sell its stake of about 42 percent.

Arcus and Angel Trains were not immediately available for comments. AMP was not available outside normal business hours.

Angel Trains, which owns the high-speed Pendolino tilting trains run by Virgin Trains, was formed from the privatization of British Rail.

(Reporting by Freya Berry in London and Esha Vaish in Bengaluru)