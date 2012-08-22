U.S. actress Angelina Jolie and actor Brad Pitt, each carrying their twins Vivienne Marcheline (L) and Knox Leon, arrive with all their children at Narita airport, near Tokyo, January 27, 2009. Pitt is in Japan to promote the film ''The Curious Case of Benjamin Button''. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

LOS ANGELES She is only four-years-old but Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, daughter of actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, will soon follow in the footsteps of her famous parents, appearing in Disney movie "Malificent," the studio said on Wednesday.

The movie is expected to hit theaters in March 2014 with Jolie playing villain Malificent from animated classic "Sleeping Beauty." Vivienne will portray a young version of Princess Aurora who is cursed to sleep until awoken by kiss from a handsome prince.

"Angelina Jolie's daughter Vivienne will play a minor role as the child version of Princess Aurora opposite her mother in "Maleficent," Disney said in a statement. "The live-action film explores the origins of Disney's most iconic villain, Maleficent, and what led her to curse Princess Aurora."

No further details were available.

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt is the twin sister to brother Knox Leon. They were born in a hospital in Nice, France, on July 12, 2008.

