Angie's List Inc (ANGI.O), operator of a website that allows users to review local businesses, reported a surprise quarterly profit as it earned more from advertising contracts.

Shares of the company, which competes with Yelp Inc (YELP.N) and TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP.O), rose as much as 20 percent in early trading on Wednesday.

Service provider revenue, which includes advertising contracts and fees from e-commerce transactions, rose 22 percent to $66.2 million for the first quarter ended March 31, while marketing costs for each member added fell 13 percent to $71.

The company also reaffirmed its full-year revenue forecast.

Angie's List expects marketing expenses to keep falling as a percentage of revenue, Chief Marketing Officer Angie Hicks said on a post-earnings call.

The company is expanding from an online review site to a mobile-first, online marketplace offering bundled local services and products.

Angie's List will return to a normalized growth rate in the long-term without a significant increase in marketing costs, Chief Executive Bill Oesterle said.

The company reported a profit of $4.4 million, or 7 cents per share, for the quarter, compared with a loss of $3.8 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 15 percent to $83.5 million.

Analysts had expected Angie's List to break even in the quarter and post revenue of $84.7 million.

The company's shares were up 13.4 percent at $6.98 on the Nasdaq.

(Additional reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)