JOHANNESBURG Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) (AMSJ.J), the world's top miner of the metal, said on Monday its first-half profit would be at least 20 percent higher versus a year ago after recovering from a five-month strike.

The unit of Anglo American (AAL.L) (AGLJ.J) said headline earnings per share would likely came in at 72 cents in the six months to the end of June compared with 60 cents a year earlier.

Headline EPS is the main profit measure in South Africa that strips out certain one-off items.

Amplats, along with rivals Lonmin (LONJ.J) and Impala Platinum (IMPJ.J), is recovering from the strike that cost the industry billions of dollars in lost output and damaged the viability of some mines, leading to job cuts.

The strike and depressed prices of the metals used in auto catalysts prompted a sector-wide strategic review that included selling unviable mines and scaling back on capital expenditure.

Amplats is considering floating its labor-intensive South African mines around Rustenburg, the epicenter of the strike, after attracting offers that undervalued them.

Shares in the company, which have dropped more than 40 percent in the past 12 months, were little changed at 295.20 rand ($24) by 6 a.m. EDT.

