LONDON Anglo American (AAL.L) is to buy a majority stake in the Revuboe metallurgical coal project in Mozambique for A$540 million ($555 million)from Australia's Talbot Group, boosting its presence in a key region for the steelmaking commodity.

Anglo said on Tuesday it would buy a 58.9 percent stake from the group founded by the late mining tycoon Ken Talbot. Other partners in the project are Nippon Steel (5401.T), with just over 33 percent and Korean steelmaker POSCO (005490.KS), with 7.8 percent.

Talbot died in a plane crash in central Africa in 2010.

The undeveloped deposit has a reported resource of 1.4 billion tonnes of hard coking and thermal coal suitable for open cut mining, with the potential to export 6-9 million tonnes per year.

"The acquisition of a majority interest in Revuboe is in line with our strategic commitment to grow our global metallurgical coal business to supply our customers from each of the key metallurgical coal supply regions of Australia, Canada and Mozambique," Chief Executive Cynthia Carroll said.

Anglo has increasingly turned its focus from major deals to smaller, bolt-on acquisitions in key commodities. Last week the miner announced it had increased its stake in its Kumba Iron Ore (KIOJ.J) subsidiary to just under 70 percent.

The deal is due to close in the third quarter. ($1 = 0.9739 Australian dollars)

