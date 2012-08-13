Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
LONDON Anglo American's (AAL.L) chief executive, Cynthia Carroll, is under pressure to step down from shareholders who have demanded an immediate change of management, the Telegraph reported on Monday.
Several of the miner's biggest institutional investors have contacted Sir John Parker, the chairman of Anglo American, to ask him to start the search for a new chief executive because they have lost confidence in her strategy and leadership following disappointing results, the newspaper said.
The shareholders are cited as saying their complaints have been rebuffed by the company's chairman in recent weeks.
"The company is suffering from bad execution, a poor strategy, and a crisis of confidence in the leadership. We haven't been happy for a while but the last set of results was the 'coup de grace'," one of Anglo's 10 biggest owners is cited as saying.
"We want to get the ball rolling and a fresh management as soon as possible. These things take a while and Anglo American is vulnerable - if Glencore got its act together Anglo American is a sitting duck," another unidentified investor said.
Anglo American could not be reached for immediate comment.
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.