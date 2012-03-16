LONDON Anglo American Plc (AAL.L) said on Friday internal divisions at Codelco made it unlikely the Chilean miner would restart talks to end a months-long row without "outside force", though Chile's government could press the two to find a negotiated solution.

The two miners have been embroiled in an increasingly acrimonious spat over Codelco's CODEL.UL claim on a stake in Anglo American Sur - Anglo assets in Chile's centre-south which include the enticing Los Bronces operation, potentially one of the world's largest copper mines.

Two months of secret talks in December and January came to nothing and the two sides are bracing for a legal battle that could drag on as long as five years.

"Those negotiations weren't going anywhere. Codelco needs an outside force to bring it out of its corner," said Anglo's Peter Whitcutt, director for strategy and business development, adding there was an "inconsistent message" from Codelco during talks.

"Nobody benefits from a longstanding dispute and acrimony. The way out is a settlement, and the government may push for that in time," Whitcutt said in an interview. I don't think the government is going to impose a solution, but (they) may request that a solution is found. It is difficult to see who else (can)."

Codelco Chief Executive Diego Hernandez is reported to be taking a hard line on negotiations, betting instead on a victory through the courts. According to some Chilean media, Chairman Gerardo Jofre is more flexible and amenable to the "commercial" settlement proposed by Anglo.

A Codelco spokesman dismissed reports of disagreements within Codelco and said it has been consistent in its approach.

The Chilean government has remained on the sidelines of the row and says it is for the courts to resolve the disagreement.

The spat centers on an option agreement dating back to 1978. Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, said in October it planned to exercise the long-standing option to buy a 49 percent stake in AAS, when the option window opened this January.

BETTER VALUE

Just weeks later, however, Anglo surprised markets with the pre-emptive sale of a 24.5 percent stake in AAS to Mitsubishi, with a $5.4 billion deal that dented Codelco's ambitions but which it says secured better value for investors. Analysts had valued the entire asset before then at roughly $10 billion.

"It is clear that Codelco is a very fragmented ship," Whitcutt said. "And Codelco's contract with Mitsui makes negotiation difficult for Codelco ... They need Mitsui's permission to negotiate with Anglo American, which is very odd."

Japan's Mitsui (8031.T) is financing Codelco's move on Anglo American Sur and could subsequently get a slice of the assets.

The industry should also be encouraging a deal, Whitcutt said, in a dispute the miner sees as a test case.

"The greatest pressure the industry is facing is resource nationalism," Whitcutt, a member of Anglo's group management committee, told Reuters. "Is it helpful to have a player making this a more toxic and populist issue than it needs to be? Absolutely not."

He said Hernandez's promises, in a country where copper is a highly emotive issue, had left him no option but court.

"Is it popular to go for 49 percent of a copper resource? Absolutely. That does not mean you have a legal right," he said. "They are stuck in a corner and their only option now is court."

Both sides say they are prepared for a lengthy legal fight but a negotiated settlement would remove a headache for Anglo and end uncertainty for its investors, as well as resolving related concerns over management distraction if the fight drags on.

TOO FAR APART?

Codelco, meeting analysts in London this week in part to present its own legal position, has said it is considering fresh legal options - which could include demanding that dividends from the disputed share in AAS be placed in an escrow account - but did not see any scope for negotiations in the short term.

"The views of the parties are just too far apart," Thomas Keller, Codelco's Chief Financial Officer, told Reuters.

Codelco says Anglo violated the Chilean legal principle of "good faith" by selling the stake pre-emptively. Both Anglo and Codelco have sued each other for violating the option contract.

Anglo's properties in southern Chile include the flagship expansion project Los Bronces - where Anglo has invested around $2.8 billion - the El Soldado mine, the Chagres smelter and Los Sulfatos and San Enrique Monolito exploration projects. Under the Codelco agreement, if the option is exercised Anglo would recoup its portion of investment made in Los Bronces.

Analysts have estimated the south Chilean assets make up 17 percent of Anglo American's net asset value - roughly equivalent to its platinum operations.

Anglo has held talks over the years with Codelco to try and buy out the decades-old option, but failed, prompting accusations from some investors that it did not do enough and underestimated Codelco. Whitcutt, however, said Anglo had tabled a "meaningful" offer during its latest efforts in July.

"It is very difficult to see what we could have done differently except roll over. That was not an option."

