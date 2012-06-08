MELBOURNE Australia's Queensland state has given Anglo American final approval to build a A$1.7 billion coal mine, paving the way for the Grosvenor mine to start producing in 2013, the state said on Friday.

Final approval followed environmental clearance from the state and federal governments last year, Queensland Natural Resources and Mines Minister Andrew Cripps said.

"The Grosvenor mine will create up to 1000 new jobs for Queenslanders and represents a significant expansion of Anglo American's Queensland operations," Cripps said in a statement.

