3M to buy Johnson Controls' safety gear business for $2 billion
3M Co said on Thursday it would buy Johnson Controls International Plc's safety gear business, Scott Safety, in deal with an enterprise value of $2 billion.
LONDON Mick Davis, the former boss of miner Xstrata, has made an offer for Anglo American assets including copper mines in Chile, Brazilian nickel mines and some coal operations, the Sunday Times reported without citing sources.
Davis, who led Xstrata until its takeover by Glencore, has built up a war chest of up to $4.8 billion to build his new venture, X2 Resources, into a mid-sized diversified mining and metals company.
Anglo American's Chief Executive, Mark Cutifani, aims to turn around the miner with technical improvements and a plan to sell some under-performing assets. A report last month said he wanted to sell some copper mines in Chile by the end of the year.
The Sunday Times said Davis was thought to have tabled a proposal that included the copper mines as well as other operations.
Davis, whose deal-making at the helm of Xstrata transformed the sector, set up X2 months after leaving following the acquisition by Glencore last year.
Both Anglo American and X2 declined to comment.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Jane Baird and John Stonestreet)
LONDON Stock market flotations of smaller mining and metals companies are set to pick up this year, although a return to the flood of deals five or six years ago remains unlikely while investors rebuild their bruised confidence in the sector.
Rao's Specialty Foods Inc, the tomato sauce offshoot of famed Rao's Italian restaurant in Harlem, New York, has hired an investment bank to explore a sale, according to people familiar with the matter.