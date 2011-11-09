JOHANNESBURG, NOV 9 - AngloGold Ashanti (ANGJ.J), Africa's biggest gold miner and the world's number three, reported a record-breaking jump in third-quarter earnings on Wednesday that beat expectations as bullion's record run filled its coffers.

The average gold price was up about 13 percent to just over $1,700 an ounce during the quarter to the end of September compared to the previous one.

This trend flowed smoothly to the bottom line of the global miner, which said it was now moving to quarterly dividends and declared one of 90 South African cents.

"Strong performances from continental Africa and South America, along with full exposure to a record gold price and weaker currencies in Brazil and South Africa drove third quarter earnings and cash flow generation to their highest levels ever during the third quarter," the group said in a statement.

Adjusted headline earnings per share rose to 118 U.S. cents in the July-September period from 89 cents in the previous quarter, an increase of almost 25 percent that beat a Reuters poll of six analysts which had forecast a result of 113.4 U.S. cents.

Adjusted headline earnings in total were a record $457 million.

But the group slightly lowered its production outlook for all of 2011 to 4.33 million ounces from 4.45 million because of increased safety stoppages in South Africa and other factors.

(Reporting by Ed Stoddard)