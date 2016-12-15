The logo of Anheuser-Busch InBev is pictured outside the brewer's headquarters in Leuven, Belgium February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG/LONDON Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI.BR) will sell its stake in South Africa's Distell Group (DSTJ.J) to state-owned pension fund Public Investment Corp, it said on Thursday, as agreed during its takeover of SABMiller.

South Africa's Competition Commission made the disposal a condition of the $100 billion takeover.

The 26.4 percent stake in Stellenbosch-based Distell, which makes wine, spirits and ciders, is worth roughly 9 billion rand ($645 million) based on its closing price on Wednesday.

Distell's other large shareholders, Remgro Ltd (REMJ.J) and Capevin Holdings Ltd (CVHJ.J), had pre-emptive rights in relation to the stake, but AB InBev said they confirmed they would not exercise them.

Distell shares were flat in Johannesburg at 0800 GMT.

($1 = 13.9629 rand)

