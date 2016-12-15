Zodiac family silver key to $9 billion Safran tie-up
PARIS France's Safran has crafted a deal to persuade family investors in Zodiac Aerospace to give up control in a merger that would create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.
JOHANNESBURG/LONDON Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI.BR) will sell its stake in South Africa's Distell Group (DSTJ.J) to state-owned pension fund Public Investment Corp, it said on Thursday, as agreed during its takeover of SABMiller.
South Africa's Competition Commission made the disposal a condition of the $100 billion takeover.
The 26.4 percent stake in Stellenbosch-based Distell, which makes wine, spirits and ciders, is worth roughly 9 billion rand ($645 million) based on its closing price on Wednesday.
Distell's other large shareholders, Remgro Ltd (REMJ.J) and Capevin Holdings Ltd (CVHJ.J), had pre-emptive rights in relation to the stake, but AB InBev said they confirmed they would not exercise them.
Distell shares were flat in Johannesburg at 0800 GMT.
($1 = 13.9629 rand)
SAN FRANCISCO Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, making one of its largest deals of recent years as it searches for growth beyond its core networking business.
Aetna and Humana would consider all available options for their proposed $34 billion merger, the two U.S. health insurers said on Tuesday, a day after a court ruled against the deal due to fears it would lower competition.