Australian water advocate kicks off 1,000-mile run in Las Vegas
Last time she ran 40 marathons in a row, Mina Guli wore out eight pairs of shoes. Now she is trying it a second time.
Guinness World Records announced some of the inductees into its 2016 edition on Thursday and as expected, a few quirky animals have made their way into the book.
Among the new records holders are Bertie, the world’s fastest tortoise with a pace of 0.28 metres per second and Purin the beagle with the title of “most balls caught by a dogs with the paws in one minute”.
The Guinness World Records 2016 is out on Sept. 10.
Last time she ran 40 marathons in a row, Mina Guli wore out eight pairs of shoes. Now she is trying it a second time.
ISMAILIA, Egypt On a desert track in eastern Egypt camels race across the sand, urged on by their young jockeys and a convoy of cars speeding alongside them.