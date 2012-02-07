LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - "Rise of the Planet of the Apes," "War Horse" and the documentary "Buck" were among the films nominated for the 26th Genesis Awards by the Humane Society of the United States, the HSUS announced on Tuesday.

The Genesis Awards honor films with animal-friendly themes and creative portrayals of animal protection. (In the case of "Planet of the Apes," that means a film in which apes engage in a violent revolt against mistreatment.)

In the feature film category, "Apes" and "War Horse" were nominated alongside "Dolphin Tale" and the animated film "Rio."

"Buck" will compete in the Feature Documentary category against "One Lucky Elephant" and the IMAX 3D doc "Born to Be Wild."

The most famous 2011 film to feature an animal, "The Artist," was not nominated.

The HSUS also nominated a number of television shows, news programs, magazines, newspapers and online journalism.\

The television series "The Glades" and "Hawaii Five-O" were the only nominees in the Dramatic Series category, while nominees for the Sid Caesar Comedy Award included "The Colbert Report," "The Cleveland Show" and "Melissa & Joey."

The Genesis Awards will take place on March 24 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, and will be hosted by Carrie Ann Inaba. A one-hour version will air on Animal Planet in May. The nominations:

FEATURE FILM?DOLPHIN TALE Alcon Entertainment RIO Twentieth Century Fox/Blue Sky Studios RISE OF THE PLANET OF THE APES Twentieth Century Fox/Chernin

Entertainment WAR HORSE DreamWorks SKG

FEATURE DOCUMENTARY ?BORN TO BE WILD 3D Warner Bros. Pictures, IMAX Corporation BUCK Sundance Selects, Cedar Creek Productions ONE LUCKY ELEPHANT Crossover Productions, Sandbar Pictures

SID CAESAR COMEDY AWARD THE CLEVELAND SHOW Ain't Nothin' But Mutton Bustin', FOX THE COLBERT REPORT multiple issues Comedy Central MELISSA & JOEY Toledo's Next Top Model ABC Family

DRAMATIC SERIES THE GLADES Swamp Thing A&E HAWAII FIVE-0 Lapa'au CBS

CHILDREN'S PROGRAMMING NICK NEWS WITH LINDA ELLERBEE Dangerous Crossroads: Human Animal vs. Wild Animal Nickelodeon SID THE SCIENCE KID Save the Stump! PBS Kids

TV NEWSMAGAZINE 20/20 egg farm cruelty ABC ANDERSON COOPER 360 multiple issues CNN E:60 cockfighting ESPN ISSUES WITH JANE VELEZ-MITCHELL multiple issues HLN

NATIONAL NEWS ABC WORLD NEWS WITH DIANE SAWYER egg farm cruelty CBS EVENING NEWS WITH KATIE COURIC multiple issues NBC NIGHTLY NEWS WITH BRIAN WILLIAMS multiple issues

LOCAL NEWS FEATURE KHOU-TV (Houston) multiple issues KPHO-TV (Phoenix) CBS 5 Investigates Canned Hunts KTLA NEWS AT 10 (Los Angeles) multiple issues WPMI-TV (Mobile) Alabama's Blood Sport and Training to Fight

LOCAL NEWS SERIES KTNV-TV (Las Vegas) LOLAA Kennel WOIO-TV19 ACTION NEWS (Cleveland) Torture at the E6 Cattle

Ranch

MORNING NEWS SHOW SUNDAY MORNING BATS! from Barry Petersen CBS TODAY multiple issues from Jill Rappaport NBC TODAY Online Puppy Salesfrom Lisa Myers NBC

TALK SHOW THE ELLEN DEGENERES SHOW multiple issues THE MARTHA STEWART SHOW vegan cooking THE OPRAH WINFREY SHOW vegan challenge

TV DOCUMENTARY/SPECIALS GORDON RAMSAY: SHARK BAIT BBC America

MADONNA OF THE MILLS HBO2 NATURE Broken Tail: A Tiger's Last Journey PBS

REALITY SERIES

ANIMAL PLANET INVESTIGATES: CAPTIVE HUNTING EXPOSED

CRIMES AGAINST NATURE Blood Ivory and Making a Killing Nat Geo

Wild IT'S ME OR THE DOG Bone Of Contention Animal Planet VANGUARD Tiger Farms Current TV

BRIGITTE BARDOT INTERNATIONAL KOPI LUWAK / ETHICAL CONSUMERISM Carte Blanche M-Net South

Africa THE MEDAN CONNECTION Carte Blanche M-Net South Africa

OUTSTANDING WRITTEN WORD MAGAZINE MOTHER JONES The Cruelest Show on Earth by Deborah Nelson NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC multiple articles Editor in Chief, Chris

Johns?O, THE OPRAH MAGAZINE multiple articles Editor in Chief, Susan

Casey?VANITY FAIR Agony and Ivory by Alex Shoumatoff

SERIES OF NEWSPAPER ARTICLES LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER Janet Patton?MCCLATCHY NEWSPAPERS

Chris Adams THE VIRGINIAN-PILOT Philip Walzer

ONLINE AWARD THE ATLANTIC.COM multiple articles on wild horses by Andrew

Cohen LA TIMES.COM multiple issues by Dean Kuipers NY TIMES.COM multiple issues by Mark Bittman TIME.COM multiple issues by Krista Mahr, Alexandra Silver, and

Bryan Walsh

BRIGITTE BARDOT INTERNATIONAL THE INDEPENDENT (UK) multiple articles by Martin Hickman SOUTH ASIA magazine (Pakistan) Importance of Animals in Islam by

Nilofar Ahmed, Social Justice And Ethics by Anees Jillani,

and a commentary by Syed Rizvi THE SUNDAY TIMES (UK) multiple articles by Daniel Foggo, Simon

Parry, and Hannah Ashwell?

WILLIAM WILBERFORCE AWARD PRISM A Call to Compassion from Our Brothers the Animals by

Kendra Langdon Juskus ST. ANTHONY MESSENGER Finding Faith in God's Creatures by B.G.

Kelley

(Reporting By Bob Tourtellotte)