BANGALORE Womens' clothes retailer Ann Inc's ANN.N upbeat forecast for the current quarter provided some rare positive news, helping soothe investors' concerns that consumers may spend less as fears grow of a second recession.

Ann's shares were up 11 percent, while the broader S&P Retail Index .RLX was also up marginally on Friday morning.

The company -- which sells office wear through its Ann Taylor chains and more affordable, casual clothes at LOFT -- also posted a second-quarter profit that topped Wall Street estimates.

"Despite many fears to the contrary, second-quarter was strong and gross margins held in well," Nomura analyst Paul Lejuez wrote in a note to clients.

Ann sold more clothes and accessories at LOFT despite offering fewer discounts and this helped keep its margins steady for the division that accounted for most of its quarterly sales.

"With LOFT now back on track and improvements at Ann Taylor stores... Ann is on the right track to finally achieve double-digit operating margins over the next several years," Lejuez said.

Ann, however, had to discount considerably at its higher priced Ann Taylor stores during the second quarter.

Chains like Ann and Chico's FAS Inc (CHS.N), which cater to women over 35, have benefited from increased traffic as they overhaul merchandise, but an extremely competitive environment has forced them to discount and keep prices low.

On Wednesday, Chico's warned that sales growth had softened in recent weeks, joining a host of retailers that have flagged concerns over consumer sentiment during the crucial back-to-school season.

In contrast, Ann said it expects third-quarter sales of $565 million, ahead of analysts' estimates. It also said gross margins for the quarter were to be better than the 57.2 percent it saw last year.

"We are pleased by client response to our new pre-Fall product assortments, and we fully expect to deliver positive comparable sales performance at both brands in all channels," Chief Executive Kay Krill said, speaking of the current quarter.

For the second quarter, Ann earned $24.8 million, or 47 cents a share, while analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 45 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose to $558.2 million from $483.5 million in the same quarter last year, and margins remained steady at 55 percent.

Analysts expected revenue of $551.35 million.

Comparable sales at LOFT rose 11 percent, while those at Ann Taylor climbed 5.3 percent.

Ann shares were trading up $2.15 at $21.42 on Friday morning, making it one of the top gainers on the New York Stock Exchange. They rose as much as 16 percent earlier in the day.

