LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Anne Hathaway is going from Catwoman to Fantine.

As TheWrap reported in August, Hathaway has long been in negotiations for Universal's Hugh Jackman-starring adaptation of the Broadway hit. On Tuesday morning, the studio confirmed it -- and set a release date of December 7, 2012.

Jackman plays the fugitive Jean Valjean and Russell Crowe plays Inspector Javert in Tom Hooper's version.

Hathaway has at least a little experience with the role: She sang "On My Own" from the musical when she hosted this year's Academy Awards. And she sang it to Jackman.

William Nicholson ("Gladiator") wrote the screenplay.

Sir Cameron Mackintosh, among others, will produce.

Deadline first reported the news.