MILAN The Italian government is working on a plan to create a holding company that buys significant minority stakes in Finmeccanica SIFI.MI units Ansaldo Energia, Ansaldo Breda and Ansaldo STS (STS.MI), a trade union official said in a statement on Friday.

Fim Cisl national secretary Marco Bentivogli said the Ansaldo holding would seek international partners to take a majority stake, building on talks already started with Korean group Doosan (034020.KS) for power engineering company Ansaldo Energia and with General Electric (GE.N) for the other two rail transport Ansaldo companies.

Italian state-backed fund Fondo Strategico Italiano has already agreed to buy Ansaldo Energia from Finmeccanica and U.S. fund First Reserve and is in talks to sell 51 percent to Doosan.

