Peabody Energy emerges from bankruptcy protection
U.S. coal miner Peabody Energy Corp said it had emerged from Chapter 11 protection and was expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday under the ticker symbol BTU.
MILAN Japan's Hitachi (6501.T) will pay Finmeccanica SIFI.MI 9.5 euros for each share in the Italian firm's rail business Ansaldo STS after a dividend distribution adjustment to a previously agreed deal, the companies said in a joint statement on Friday.
Last month, Finmeccanica agreed to sell its rail business to Hitachi as the Italian aerospace and defense group seeks to cut debt and focus on its core business.
The companies agreed at the time that Hitachi would pay 9.65 euros for each Ansaldo STS (STS.MI) share, but that figure will be adjusted after the board of Ansaldo proposed paying out a dividend on 2014 earnings of 0.15 euros a share.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Mark Potter)
BERLIN Former Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech has agreed to sell a major part of his stake in the firm that controls Europe's biggest carmaker, reducing his links with Volkswagen after more than two decades of undisputed rule.