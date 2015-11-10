MILAN Activist investor Amber Capital has asked Italy's market watchdog to decide whether Hitachi (6501.T) should raise its bid for rail signaling firm Ansaldo STS (STS.MI), mounting a potentially lengthy challenge against the Japanese group.

Amber Capital, the second largest investor in Ansaldo with a stake of 2.38 percent, said in a statement to Reuters that it had made its request to Consob on Tuesday. The brief statement did not elaborate on the reasons for the request.

Apart from Amber, other top minority investors in Ansaldo STS are Norges Bank, Fidelity, Water Island and Cheyne Capital.

If the bid price remains unchanged and the campaign to raise it gathers momentum, this could leave the door open to possible counterbids for Ansaldo STS.

Minority investors could also stand in the way of plans to merge Ansaldo STS into Hitachi's rail business.

Hitachi is set to launch a mandatory takeover bid for Ansaldo STS at 9.5 euros a share following its purchase at the same price of a 40 percent stake from Italian state-controlled defense group Finmeccanica SIFI.MI.

The Japanese group agreed to buy the stake along with Finmeccanica's loss-making rolling stock division Ansaldo Breda in February, strengthening its position in Europe against rivals such as Canada's Bombardier (BBDb.TO), Germany's Siemens (SIEGn.DE) and France's Alstom (ALSO.PA).

The latest acquisition targets in the industry, Faiveley FAIP.PA and Invensys, have been valued at higher multiples.

Shares in Ansaldo STS have been trading above 9.5 euros since Oct. 13, valuing the company at more than 1.9 billion euros ($2 billion) and signaling expectations of a higher bid. Other investors have time to ask for an increase until Thursday.

($1 = 0.9362 euros)

