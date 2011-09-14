MILAN Shares in Finmeccanica SIFI.MI rose sharply on Wednesday after a report General Electric (GE.N) could be close to buying two of its units fueled hopes the group was moving to focus on its core aerospace and defense businesses, and regain credibility.

State-controlled Finmeccanica unnerved the market in July by flagging "structural" problems at its key aeronautics division and transport business, as it reported weaker-than-expected first-half results in July and warned on profits.

According to a local newspaper, Finmeccanica is set to sell the U.S. giant its AnsaldoBreda and Ansaldo STS (STS.MI) transportation units.

Ansaldo STS, 40 percent owned by Finmeccanica, has a market value of 770 million euros ($1.05 billion) with debt of around 213 million.

In July it lowered its guidance because of the crisis in Libya, where it had contracts worth 740 million euros which were suspended due to political turmoil in the country.

Finmeccanica, whose shares have fallen more than 40 percent in the last six months, has been stung by defense spending cuts in its major markets of Italy, Britain and the United States, and growing competition in promising emerging markets.

"This potential sale would be good news for the company. It would allow Finmeccanica to concentrate on its aerospace and defense businesses and reduce debt," a Milan-based broker said.

In a note, Finmeccanica said it would give more information on its transport unit strategy after completing an analysis.

"The group did not deny the report and that has fueled speculation. The transport units are a drain for the group. If it manages to get this operation away, it'll be a big positive for the stock," a Milan trader said, declining to be named.

Finmeccanica Chief Executive Giuseppe Orsi said in August he was in talks with potential investors for AnsaldoBreda, citing interest from General Electric (GE.N), Canada's Bombardier (BBDb.TO) and Spain's CAF (CAF.MC).

In an interview on Sunday with Italian newspaper Il Secolo XIX, Orsi said he wanted to strengthen Ansaldo STS and AnsaldoBreda, possibly merging them ahead of a potential sale.

General Electric said it "never comments on rumors."

At 1452 GMT, shares in Finmeccanica were up 14.7 percent at 5.16 euros, while Ansaldo STS rose 23.2 percent to 6.77 euros.

($1 = 0.731 Euros)

