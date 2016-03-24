Wal-Mart in advanced talks to buy Bonobos: Recode
Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
MILAN Hitachi (6501.T) has bought further shares in Ansaldo STS (STS.MI) securing a total of just over 50 percent in the company, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
The Japanese conglomerate now has de facto control over the rail signaling company's ordinary administration.
On Wednesday Hitachi said it had bought shares from minority investors to take it from 46.5 per cent to just under 50 per cent of total Ansaldo STS capital.
U.S investment fund Elliott, second-biggest shareholder with a position of 29 per cent, could potentially constitute a blocking minority at extraordinary shareholder meetings.
(Reporting by Giulia Segreti)
Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
TOKYO Apple Inc is considering teaming up with its supplier Foxconn to bid for Toshiba Corp's semiconductor business, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday - the latest twist in the sale of the world's second-biggest flash memory chipmaker.