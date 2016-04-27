NEW YORK Anthem Inc (ANTM.N) added 975,000 new individual members from the Obamacare exchanges during the first quarter, an increase of 184,000 members and more than the company had expected, Chief Executive Joe Swedish said on Wednesday.

Swedish also said that the company is well positioned for growth in the market if changes are made to its structure that will help stabilize it. Those include changes to the special enrollment periods and grace period for customers missing their premium payments as well as new insurance plan designs.

(Reporting by Caroline Humer Editing by W Simon)