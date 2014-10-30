The logo of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZ) is pictured on a local branch in Sydney April 30, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

SYDNEY Australia and New Zealand Banking Corp (ANZ.AX) posted a 10 percent rise in full-year cash profit, its fifth straight year of record profit, helped by gains in its Asian operations and a strong performance at home.

ANZ, Australia's No.3 lender by market value, is the only one of Australia's highly profitable big four lenders to have set its sights on developing a large business in Asia, building infrastructure and profits in a region experiencing rapid economic growth.

"The result saw continued momentum from our international business in Asia Pacific Europe and America (APEA) which now accounts for 24 percent of group revenues," CEO Mike Smith said in a statement.

"This provides ANZ with meaningful and differentiated growth options without the need to take on more risk."

Melbourne-based ANZ reported cash profit of A$7.1 billion ($6.27 billion) for the year to Sept. 30 compared with A$6.5 billion a year ago.

Group net interest margin, a core measure of profitability for banks, fell 9 basis points to 2.13 percent, signaling intensifying lending competition.

The bank announced a final dividend of 95 cents a share, bringing the total annual dividend to 178 cents.

Cash profit from APEA rose 20 percent during the year to A$1.22 billion, ANZ said. It hopes to garner 25-30 percent of its profit from outside Australia by 2017.

Australia's "Big Four" banks are highly profitable and are lauded by investors for their strong returns and lofty dividends. For the recently-ended financial year, they are expected to post combined profits of nearly A$30 billion.

Smith said the "macro drivers" of growth in sector were slowing and the environment was looking more challenging but a tight rein on costs and improved efficiencies held the bank in good stead.

Total provision charge fell 17 percent to A$989 million from a year ago.

Earlier this week, rival National Australia Bank (NAB.AX) posted a 10 percent drop in annual cash profit, weighed on by its struggling UK business.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX), the country's most valued lender, posted a 12 percent in rise in full-year cash profit, marking its fifth straight year of record annual profits.

Shares of ANZ, valued by the market at $81 billion, have risen 3.6 percent for the year to date compared with a 2.1 percent gain in the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index .

(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Jane Baird)