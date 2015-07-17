SYDNEY Macquarie Group, U.S. private equity giant Carlyle and China's HNA Group are among the bidders shortlisted for ANZ Banking Group's $6 billion-plus car and equipment loan book, five sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

The deal, the second major sale of a finance portfolio in Australia after General Electric's $7 billion consumer lending book in March, comes at a time when Australian banks are facing pressure to lift capital ratios under stricter regulations.

Private equity buyout firm KKR & Co bidding with Varde Partners, as well as a group comprising TPG and Blackstone failed to make it to the next round, three of the sources added. Final bids are expected by end-August.

