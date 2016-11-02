The logo of the ANZ Banking Group is displayed in the window of a newly opened branch in central Sydney, Australia, Aprl 30, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

SYDNEY Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) (ANZ.AX) said it would look to sell its Australian insurance and wealth division, a move that could release up to A$5 billion ($3.8 billion) of capital, as it reported an 18 percent fall in annual cash profit.

The potential sale of the wealth and insurance division comes as rivals National Australia Bank (NAB.AX) and Macquarie Group (MQG.AX) divest insurance assets to free up capital and boost returns.

ANZ, Australia's third-largest bank by market value, reported a cash profit of A$5.9 billion for the year ended Sept. 30 on Thursday, down from A$7.2 billion a year earlier. The cash profit figure excludes one-offs and non-cash accounting items.

The result missed expectations of an average estimate of a 15 percent fall in cash profit from 16 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

ANZ said it would pay a final, fully-franked dividend of A$0.80 a share, in line with it interim payout announced in May.

Bell Potter analyst TS Lim said in a phone interview the cash profit was broadly in line with his expectations and the market was likely to focus on the sale of the insurance and wealth division.

In an interview with Reuters on Monday, ANZ Chief Executive Shayne Elliott said the life business in Australia consumes about A$4-$5 billion of capital, making it very capital intensive business to sustain.

ANZ on Thursday said it planned to remain involved in the distribution of insurance and wealth products but not their manufacture.

“ANZ’s wealth strategy has been a bit of a mess over the last several years," Morningstar analyst David Ellis said in a phone interview. "I suppose this is a way of cleaning it up and simplifying it and reducing risk.”

Rival NAB completed the sale of 80 percent of its insurance division to Japan's Nippon Life for A$2.4 billion last month. Lim said ANZ was likely to seek a similar buyer from Asia.

ANZ said on Thursday said bad debt charges rose for the fourth half-year period in a row, totalling A$1.96 billion for the year, up 62 percent from the year before.

The bank on Monday announced the sale of its retail and wealth business in five Asian countries to Singapore's DBS Group (DBSM.SI) for S$110 million ($79.07 million), the first significant retreat from Asia for the Australian bank most exposed to the region.

($1 = 1.3063 Australian dollars)

