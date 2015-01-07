HOUSTON Icy weather in the Permian Basin of Texas that snarled truck traffic, caused power outages and disrupted operations for oil and gas companies at the start of the year is expected to have a small impact on Apache Corp's output, according to a company spokeswoman.

"We are still quantifying the production deferment volumes, but anticipate a modest impact in the first quarter," Houston-based Apache said in an email.

On Tuesday, West Texas producer Pioneer Natural Resources Co said severe winter weather significantly disrupted its production and drilling operations in the Permian Basin.

Assessing the storm's impact will take several weeks, Pioneer said.

