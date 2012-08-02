Apache Corp (APA.N) reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday due to weak oil and natural gas prices, even as the company set a production record.

The results sent Houston-based Apache's shares down 2.1 percent to $85 in premarket trading.

Net income in the second quarter was $337 million, or 86 cents per share, compared with $1.24 billion, or $3.17 per share, in the same quarter a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned $2.07 per share during the period. By that measure, analysts expected $2.53 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Oil and gas production rose to 774,486 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day from a year-earlier record of 748,519 boe per day.

Revenue fell 8 percent to $3.97 billion. Analysts expected $4.26 billion.

Apache has 3 million acres in the Permian Basin in West Texas. About 36 rigs are currently running there, and Permian production increased 5 percent in the second quarter over the year-ago period, Chief Executive G. Steven Farris said in a statement on Thursday.

Apache has steadily been acquiring acreage in the Permian Basin since 1991. The company's position there was substantially boosted by a 2010 acquisition from BP Plc (BP.L) and its merger with Mariner Energy.

