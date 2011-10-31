Apartment landlords UDR Inc (UDR.N) and AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB.N) said on Wednesday that their quarterly performance improved as they took advantage of increased demand for apartments, especially in urban areas, to raise rents.

The apartment sector has undergone the strongest recovery of all major types of commercial real estate.

For more than a year, occupancy rates have increased and landlords have been able to raise rents, as job growth among 20 to 34-year-olds, a big renting population, has picked up. In addition, demand has been boosted by Americans either unable or not interested in owning a home since the single-family home ownership market exploded five years ago.

"While we are in a challenging and volatile macro environment, the effects on our business have been mitigated by the combination of declining homeownership rates, a multi-generational low in new supply, low turnover, and solid job growth among younger aged cohorts," UDR Chief Executive Tom Toomey said in a conference call with analysts.

But the weak U.S. economy could still be a spoiler next year.

"The question is whether or not you can continue to push rents," said Luis Sanchez, vice president, Adelante Capital Management.

Rising demand and tight supply of apartments, especially in urban areas, allowed UDR to push rents and other fees up 4.9 percent to $1,201 per month per apartment operated at least a year.

Adding in their new acquisitions, including their Manhattan buildings, UDR's average rent was $1,320 at the end of the third quarter, up 15 percent from last year.

UDR has been repositioning itself, selling apartments in smaller areas and buying ones in urban areas, such as Manhattan, where within the past year it has paid $1.2 billion for four apartment buildings

Rental revenue for properties the company has owned at least a year was up 5 percent. Net operating income, which reflects how well the properties are managed, increased 7 percent for comparable properties.

For the year, UDR, which owns more than 62,000 apartments, maintained its forecast for FFO in the range of $1.25 per share to $1.30 per share. Analysts estimated $1.27 per share.

It also said it sees strong rental increases next year.

UDR shares closed up 0.28 percent at $24.93, while the benchmark MSCI U.S. REIT index was off about 1 percent.

AvalonBay, which owns and builds apartment buildings, reported a 5.8 percent increase in rental income, the second-strongest among real estate investment trust apartment owners. Post Properties Inc PPS.N took first place, with a 6.7 percent increase.

AvalonBay's net operating income rose 9 percent over a year earlier for comparable properties.

But its shares were slammed after it posted third-quarter results and an outlook for the year that were not clearly comparable to the average of analysts' estimates.

The company on Monday reported third-quarter funds from operations of $107.6 million or $1.17 per share, compared with $84.5 million, or 98 cents a share, a year ago.

Analysts expected $1.19 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

It also cut its forecast for the year and took an impairment on land.

"They missed the quarter, they cut guidance and they took an impairment. Everyone else in the sector either raised or maintained guidance," said Sandler O'Neill and Partners senior analyst Alex Goldfarb.

AvalonBay, which owns or operates 199 apartment communities containing 57,426 apartment homes in 10 states and the District of Columbia, released third-quarter results after the close of the market, when its shares were at $133.69. After hours its shares traded down 5 percent at $127.01. Analysts had been expecting $1.19 per share, according to

Arlington, Virginia-based AvalonBay said it sees full-year FFO in the range of $4.57 a share to $4.61 a share, adjusting for a higher share count down from its prior forecast of $4.60 to $4.65. The prior guidance did not include a share sale which the company said trimmed 8 cents a share from.

(Reporting by Ilaina Jonas in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)